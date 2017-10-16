Getty Image

Legendary Afrobeat musician and artist Fela Kuti has had his legacy amplified by the release of curated box sets of his life’s work. Questlove curated the first box set six years ago in 2011, and subsequent box sets have been released, curated by Ginger Baker in 2012 and Brian Eno in 2014. The latest musician to tackle Fela’s collection of work? None other than Erykah Badu.

The “Tyrone” singer will be curating Fela Kuti Box Set #4 which will be released on a limited 3,000-copy run on December 15. The Dallas native picked through her favorite Fela pieces and the box set will include a booklet containing seven “personal essays” written by Badu along with never-before-published photos of Kuti as well as “in-depth commentaries by veteran music journalist and Afrobeat historian, Chris May.”