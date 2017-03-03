Getty Image

Over the last few weeks, Atlanta “Super Trapper” Future sent shock waves through the music industry by dropping not just one, but two 17-track behemoths. The swaggering, self-titled album Future came first — no features! — followed a mere seven days later by the more introspective, R&B-tinged HNDRXX.

Both records are tremendous, and mark a significant improvement over his 2016 output, releases like EVOL, Purple Reign and the especially spotty Project E.T. mixtape that was technically a DJ Esco tape, but featured Future on almost every single track. In other words, Future and HNDRXX are a return of the bad guy we all fell for on DS2, Monster, 56 Nights, and Beast Mode. That they might both claim the No. 1 spot on the album charts in separate weeks is a truly historic achievement.