All Thirty Four Tracks On ‘Future’ And ‘HNDRXX,’ Ranked In Order Of Greatness

#Rihanna
corbin-headshot
Real Talk Editor
03.03.17

Getty Image

Over the last few weeks, Atlanta “Super Trapper” Future sent shock waves through the music industry by dropping not just one, but two 17-track behemoths. The swaggering, self-titled album Future came first — no features! — followed a mere seven days later by the more introspective, R&B-tinged HNDRXX.

Both records are tremendous, and mark a significant improvement over his 2016 output, releases like EVOL, Purple Reign and the especially spotty Project E.T. mixtape that was technically a DJ Esco tape, but featured Future on almost every single track. In other words, Future and HNDRXX are a return of the bad guy we all fell for on DS2, Monster, 56 Nights, and Beast Mode. That they might both claim the No. 1 spot on the album charts in separate weeks is a truly historic achievement.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Rihanna
TAGSFutureHNDRXXIncredibleMask OffRihanna
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP