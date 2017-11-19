Meet ‘Cecil,’ Steve Harvey’s Son On ‘SNL’ That Chance The Rapper Is Almost Too Good At Playing

11.19.17 46 mins ago

Chance the Rapper is showing that he’s more than just a rapper, songwriter, sketch writer, philanthropist or all-around good human. The guy is a damn talented comedic actor as well and can do a weirdly-excellent impression of what Steve Harvey’s son would be like if Steve Harvey was actually played by Kenan Thompson in… life.

In other words, this is Chance, playing Kenan Thompson playing Steve Harvey. An impression of an impression, kinda. It’s pretty incredible. Dude is multi-talented to a level few have seen, and it’s surprising that he didn’t just pull a Miley Cyrus and hop on stage to be his own musical guest.

Look at Cecil, he is awesome:

With only a week or so to prepare, it’s impossible not to be impressed by Chance’s performance here. Even if Chance almost broke a few times while channeling Thompson channeling Harvey. In a perfect world, Chance finds a way to monetize sketch writing and performing through an indie label and make a bunch of money so he can help out Chicago’s schools more than Chicago itself!

Hopefully the Harvey family, including Cecil, can make a return to Family Feud. From now on, it’ll feel incomplete without the guy.

