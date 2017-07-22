NBA Players Who Are Also Musicians

Nearly 100 People Were Hospitalized At A Chance The Rapper Show

#Chance The Rapper
Contributing Writer
07.22.17

Getty Image

Concerts are fun, but they’re also semi-dangerous, especially if somebody like Travis Scott or Lil Uzi Vert is performing, but you’d never think to throw Chance The Rapper into that group, right? Well, maybe it’s time because Friday night over 90 fans were hospitalized at Hot 93.7’s Hot Jam concert at Xfinity Theatre in Connecticut, headlined by Chano.

According to The Associated Press, many of the hospitalized fans were taken to the hospital for “excessive drinking,” and officers at the show made over 50 underage drinking referrals at the show. According to the report, most of the crowd at the show was made up of “late teens and early 20s” and excessive alcohol consumption was “extremely prevalent” at the concert.

Hartford Deputy Chief Brian Foley told The Associated Press many of the hospitalized concert goers were underaged and suffering from “severe intoxication.” Most of those cited for underaged drinking were simply issued summons to appear in court, but according there were some arrests throughout the evening as well.

Though Chance’s Be Encouraged tour is on a small hiatus, he’s set to return to the stage next month in his hometown of Chicago at Lollapalooza before a special show with Dave Chappelle at Radio City Music Hall a few weeks later.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chance The Rapper
TAGSCHANCE THE RAPPER

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 1 day ago 4 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 4 days ago 21 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 4 days ago 18 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 5 days ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 5 days ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP