Nearly 100 People Were Hospitalized At A Chance The Rapper Show

Getty Image

Concerts are fun, but they’re also semi-dangerous, especially if somebody like Travis Scott or Lil Uzi Vert is performing, but you’d never think to throw Chance The Rapper into that group, right? Well, maybe it’s time because Friday night over 90 fans were hospitalized at Hot 93.7’s Hot Jam concert at Xfinity Theatre in Connecticut, headlined by Chano.

According to The Associated Press, many of the hospitalized fans were taken to the hospital for “excessive drinking,” and officers at the show made over 50 underage drinking referrals at the show. According to the report, most of the crowd at the show was made up of “late teens and early 20s” and excessive alcohol consumption was “extremely prevalent” at the concert.

Hartford Deputy Chief Brian Foley told The Associated Press many of the hospitalized concert goers were underaged and suffering from “severe intoxication.” Most of those cited for underaged drinking were simply issued summons to appear in court, but according there were some arrests throughout the evening as well.

Though Chance’s Be Encouraged tour is on a small hiatus, he’s set to return to the stage next month in his hometown of Chicago at Lollapalooza before a special show with Dave Chappelle at Radio City Music Hall a few weeks later.