Fat Joe and Jay-Z may have been real life rivals in the past, but they’ve long since buried the hatchet and now the rap legends are teaming up for a greater cause as they’ve combined to collect supplies to deliver to Puerto Rico and Mexico to aid the relief and recovery from the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria. Fat Joe discussed their joint effort with CNN, where he revealed that with the help of the city of New York, the duo has collected two million pounds of supplies to send to each country.

“We feel stranded, US citizens and Puerto Rico have played their part,” Joe, who is half-Puerto Rican, said of the response from the US Government to the devastation south of the border.” I have two little cousins that are in the army right now willing to give their lives for this country. The fact that it took so long to get any help out there, that’s what I mean.”

According to Joe, he sprung into action as a result of the lack of help from the United States, and much like his wife Beyonce, Jay-Z joined in when the opportunity arose. “We had to mobilize and empower ourselves to collect canned foods and water, and women’s hygiene (products) and toothpaste to give back to our own community, and that we did,” Joe said. “So, we set out a goal with Jay-Z and Tidal to fill up one plane with 200,000 pounds, and we actually filled up five planes and we’ve got to fill up another five more. So, we’re at 2,000,000 pounds that the city of New York has collected. (New York) Governor (Andrew) Cuomo has been a blessing, an angel. (Bronx Borough President) Ruben Diaz Jr. has been a blessing. We collected from the Bronx, we collected tons of stuff from the Bronx and half the stuff is going to Mexico, half is going to Puerto Rico.”

Jay-Z is also loaning out his 40/40 club for an invite-only charity event in New York from the Puerto Rican Family Institute and Big & Little Skills Academy to help raise funds to aid the relief effort. Along with those efforts, the annual benefit concert from Tidal will send its proceeds to “organizations that focus on disaster relief and recovery.” Jay is set to headline the show that will feature performances from Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Fat Joe, Vic Mensa and many more.