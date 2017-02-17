Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Fat Joe and Remy Ma dropped a collaborative album called Plata O Plomo today. To get the word out they dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! for a performance of their Ty Dolla Sign-assisted single “Money Showers.” Their performance — aided by a live band — was relatively low-key in the first half of the song. The standout star up to that point may well have been Dolla Sign’s dope tan coat. But then Remy stepped out from the side of the stage and scorched everyone.

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. The BX Savior has always been able to rap circles around the Terror Squad kingpin. And Ty is really only there for hook duties. But seeing it happen in real time is still pretty cool. And it’s good to see Remy doing things that aren’t directly related to dissing Nicki Minaj.

Ma has been riding the New York reemergence for all its worth since her hit with Fat Joe “All The Way Up” became of freestyle favorite. Ma’s returned the favor with verses over A Boogie’s “My Sh*t” and the requisite take on Young M.A.’s “Ooouuu.” If you need more Remy right this very moment, stream Plata O Plomo below.