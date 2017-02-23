Courtesy of Flo-Rida

You’d be hard pressed to find a more positive presence than Miami rapper Flo Rida. The guy has an unshakably bright outlook and faith in himself. He’s part entertainer, part motivational speaker, part athlete and part Wedding MC. During his hour-long performance in front of the small, exclusive crowd at Hyatt Centric Magnificent Mile in Chicago, he regularly paused the show to invite fans onstage to rap, sing and dance along with him. Ladies got roses, dudes were given gold chains, and those up front received shots of Patron tequila straight from the bottle. His ethos is simple: Work hard, create an inclusive environment and keep it upbeat. “I’m embracing what’s in front of me and am always trying to make it great,” he told me in an interview after the gig. “You just want to give your all.”

You really can’t argue with that formula. Across the last decade, few rappers have attained the kind of success on commercial radio that he’s enjoyed. Eleven of his singles have cracked into Billboard’s top-ten since he first rose to prominence around 2007, rapping about girls in “apple bottom jeans” and “boots with the fur.” Three of them, “Low,” “Right Round,” and “Whistle” have gone to No. 1. As a lead artist, that’s the same amount as Kanye West and two more than both Drake and Jay Z.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

His appeal isn’t hard to miss. The hooks and choruses to most of his songs are almost annoyingly catchy, and the EDM beats he uses to fuel his music are incredibly danceable. The content of his rhymes never strays too far from subjects like love, sex, fun and partying. Who doesn’t appreciate all of that? As the character Darius explained when a joke was made at Flo Rida’s expense on the FX show Atlanta: “Moms need to enjoy rap, too.”

Flo Rida himself wouldn’t take such an observation as an insult. “It’s overwhelming to me when I go to a show and there’s grandkids to grandmas,” he said. “I know that’s priceless. A lot of artists don’t have that so, I’m willing to embrace that and be an inspiration and share positive vibes.” He remains a man for all the people.