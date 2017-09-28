Flying Lotus Is Taking An Innovative, 3D Approach To His New Tour

09.28.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Downtempo, instrumental hip-hop fans rejoice, artist/producer/DJ Flying Lotus will be performing at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 14 with two shows using an innovative, 3D movie-inspired approach that he debuted to rave reviews at FYF Fest this summer. The shows will be the kick-off point for his next US tour, hitting 23 cities through November. At the Hollywood Forever Cemetery show, FlyLo will be joined by jazz virtuoso and long-time collaborator Thundercat as part of Red Bull Music Academy Festival Los Angeles.

Flying Lotus, who has produced for Kendrick Lamar, has been keeping busy, scoring a Blade Runner anime, remixing the Twin Peaks theme song, and directing and debuting his controversial short film Kuso at the Sundance Film Festival. He also helped to curate the lineup for the Calgary-based Sled Island 2 Festival — which he also headlined — with DJ Quik, Shonen Knife, Wavves, and Daughters.

His 3D Tour will also play two shows in Berkeley with Solange, another pair of shows (one already sold-out) in Brooklyn, New York, and will finish at Paramount Theatre in Seattle, Washington. Of course tickets (and links to his most recent album, the imaginatively solemn You’re Dead!) can be found at Flying Lotus’ official website.

Flying Lotus

