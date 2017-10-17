Getty Image

Last week, the underground, alternative hip-hop scene was rocked when allegations emerged that The Gaslamp Killer raped two women back in 2013. Shortly after the news broke, Flying Lotus decided to offer a defense of GLK — born William Benjamin Bensussen — during a live show at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. “The internet is a f*ckin’ liar,” he reportedly said. “Ain’t nobody judge and jury but the f*ckin’ law, okay?…Thank you guys so much for coming, let truth and justice have its day.”

A few days removed from the news, and FlyLo has decided to go back on his thoughts from that night, and gave the following apology to HipHopDX.

“I wanted to sincerely apologize for my comments at my show. I realize they were insensitive. This is a tough time for all of us, men and women. I’m having trouble finding my voice in all of this. I am truly heartbroken. My stage has always been a place for what’s in my heart until now. I feel as internet-wielding people we have to learn to give each other space to feel, to honor each other’s reactions and experiences without bullying. I care about this community and its impact so much.”

In a lengthy Twitter post shared last week, a woman named Chelsea offered a full account of her alleged drugging and sexual assault, along with her friend at the hands of The Gaslamp Killer. “I remember standing outside on a patio somewhere in the hills, feeling as if I were going to pass out,” she wrote. “I remember his disgusting body on top of me and being so scared I couldn’t speak. I felt like I was in a nightmare and couldn’t scream or call for help or move.” The Gaslamp Killer has vehemently denied the accusations against him.