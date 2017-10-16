Flying Lotus Appears To Defend The Gaslamp Killer With A Set-Ending Comment About Internet Liars

Hip-Hop Editor
10.16.17

Underground producer Flying Lotus shared his feelings about the accusations against associate The Gaslamp Killer at his Sunday performance, seemingly defending GLK after playing one of his songs. The Gaslamp Killer — born William Benjamin Bensussen — was accused of raping and drugging two young women in 2013 in the wake of a wave of women sharing their sexual assault stories after Harvey Weinstein’s decades of abuse against women were outed by The New York Times and The New Yorker.

To close out his show at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery last night, Flying Lotus played a Gaslamp Killer song and signed off with an impassioned speech, saying, “The internet is a f*ckin’ liar. Ain’t nobody judge and jury but the f*ckin’ law, okay?…Thank you guys so much for coming, let truth and justice have its day,” which left some showgoers stunned. “Been going to Flying Lotus shows for almost a decade,” wrote one disappointed fan, “Horrible to see him end such a pinnacle set by straight-up calling a rape victim a liar.” Another wrote “I f*cking knew it wasn’t a coincidence that FlyLo ended his set with a Gaslamp song. Following some half-ass speech about ‘seeking the truth.'”

Around The Web

TAGSFlying LotusThe Gaslamp Killer

The RX

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 5 days ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 1 week ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 1 week ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP