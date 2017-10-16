Underground producer Flying Lotus shared his feelings about the accusations against associate The Gaslamp Killer at his Sunday performance, seemingly defending GLK after playing one of his songs. The Gaslamp Killer — born William Benjamin Bensussen — was accused of raping and drugging two young women in 2013 in the wake of a wave of women sharing their sexual assault stories after Harvey Weinstein’s decades of abuse against women were outed by The New York Times and The New Yorker.

To close out his show at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery last night, Flying Lotus played a Gaslamp Killer song and signed off with an impassioned speech, saying, “The internet is a f*ckin’ liar. Ain’t nobody judge and jury but the f*ckin’ law, okay?…Thank you guys so much for coming, let truth and justice have its day,” which left some showgoers stunned. “Been going to Flying Lotus shows for almost a decade,” wrote one disappointed fan, “Horrible to see him end such a pinnacle set by straight-up calling a rape victim a liar.” Another wrote “I f*cking knew it wasn’t a coincidence that FlyLo ended his set with a Gaslamp song. Following some half-ass speech about ‘seeking the truth.'”