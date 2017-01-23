Getty Image

Fans who’ve been waiting to see Frank Ocean perform songs from Blonde and Endless live will have a chance to do so in May when the singer headlines at Sasquatch! in Washington. His name, along with Chance The Rapper and Twenty One Pilots, leads the music festival’s newly released lineup for the three-day event, slated for Memorial Day Weekend, May 26th through 28th.

Theirs were three of many names of acts who are slated to perform at the Gorge Amphitheater in what will be the 16th year of existence for Sasquatch. The full roster of artists includes the likes of Mac Miller, Moses Sumney, Joey Purp, Car Seat Headrest, American Football, Aesop Rock, White Lung, MGMT, Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires, Phantogram and a long list of others.

Ocean’s participation in Sasquatch! was already expected after news was announced late last year that it would be one of several big festivals where the singer would be performing. He is also slated for appearances at Alabama’s Hangout Music Festival and New York’s Panorama Festival later in the year.

Tickets for Sasquatch! Festival go on sale Saturday, January 28th at 10 a.m. PST via the festival’s official site. View the full list of performers via the flyer below.