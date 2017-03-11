Twitter

No one really knows if or when Frank Ocean going to drop music until it premieres. How many times have we gone through this will he/won’t he over the last few years? But tonight, on the second episode of his Apple Radio show Blonded, the musician dropped his new track “Chanel.” Not a bad way to follow-up hosting Jay Z on your first episode.

“My guy pretty like a girl,” he says early on in the track. The title itself comes from the easy hook “I see both sides like Chanel,” he sings. The inference, suggests he’s referring to the artist’s sexuality. But the Channel Orange singer also talks about a bit of the hustle life mentioning rubber bands and duffle bags. “My pockets snug,” he croons. “They can’t hold my seven.” Killer Cam and Pharrell, both faces of Chanel, get mentions in the track in Ocean’s elaborate wordplay.

The effort comes only weeks after “Slide,” a Calvin Harris track that also features vocals from Migos. “Chanel” is now available on Apple Music, Tidal and iTunes. A second half of “Chanel,” currently and unofficially being dubbed a “Remix” features A$AP Rocky as well.

As of now the track hasn’t been linked to a specific project but let’s all hope this means we won’t get another long lapse before the next album like there was between and Endless. Stream the track below and check out the lyrics via Frank himself on Tumblr.