Frank Ocean didn’t submit his Blonde album for Grammy consideration, so there will be no Ocean performance or Grammy wins this year. Even though Ocean called it his “Colin Kaeperinick moment,” Grammy producers Ken Ehrlich and David Wild suspect Ocean’s decision is based on his painfully awkward 2013 performance.

During a recent Rolling Stone podcast, Ehrlich and Wild said it was Ocean’s fault his performance kind of sucked. “We executed his vision knowing that it was faulty,” Ehrlich claimed. “We tried to tell him that, we tried to tell his management that, we tried to tell the record label that. So, his feelings about the Grammys right now, I would imagine, probably go back to that in one way. But honestly, it wasn’t us.”

Well, Ehrlich is wrong. Frank Ocean’s decision to hold back his album has nothing to do with his 2013 performance and everything to do with the Grammys being out of touch and Ocean already knowing his worth.

The “Nikes” artist responded to the Grammy producers’ shade with a Tumblr post explaining why he didn’t submit Blonde for consideration. For starters, Ocean says TV awards don’t christen him a success. “I bought all my masters back last year in the prime of my career, that’s successful. Blonde sold a million plus without a label, that’s successful.” Another issue is Taylor Swift beating Kendrick Lamar for Album of the Year in 2016.

“I’ve actually been tuning into CBS around this time of year for a while to see who gets the top honor and you know what’s really not ‘great TV’ guys? 1989 getting album of the year over To Pimp A Butterfly. Hands down one of the most ‘faulty’ TV moments I’ve seen.”

Ocean also goes on to say the producers need to “listen to the people,” adding this bit of delicious shade: “Believe the ones who’d rather watch select performances from your program on YouTube the day after because your show puts them to sleep.” Where is that 100 emoji when you need it?!

