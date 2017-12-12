Frank Ocean’s Diverse ‘Grand Theft Auto’ Radio Station Has Everything From Jay-Z To Aphex Twin

12.12.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The ever-mysterious Frank Ocean took to his Tumblr page to share an image that’s not so up to interpretation: He posted a screenshot from Grand Theft Auto Online that seemed to confirm that he’s getting his own in-game radio station. It’s named after his Beats 1 Apple Radio show Blonded Radio, and is called Blonded Los Santos 97.8 FM.

All of this was confirmed when the game’s Doomsday Heist update rolled out today, and the playlist has a lot of different stuff going on. There are six previously released Ocean songs, as well as everything from Jay-Z to Aphex Twin to Curtis Mayfield to (Sandy) Alex G. Blonded Los Santos 97.8 FM is available in both GTA Online and Grand Theft Auto V, which already feature stations from Flying Lotus, Kenny Loggins, Cara Delevingne, and a variety of others.

It’s a diverse mix, so check out all the songs below, as well as a trailer for the Doomsday Heist update.

