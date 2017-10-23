Frank Ocean’s ‘It Came To Me In A Dream’ Visual Essay Is A Gorgeous Personal Reflection Teasing New Work

#Frank Ocean
Deputy Music Editor
10.23.17

YouTube

Over the course of this Summer, fans across the world were delighted with several, universally-heralded festival performances from the elusive R&B maven Frank Ocean. To help commemorate his incredible live run this year, Ocean put together a visual document meant to make sense of it all, via a 32-page spread for i-D Magazine. The visual essay is filled out with pictures of Frank, pictures of band, pictures of his crew, and pictures of his fans.

For the piece, Ocean also penned a short letter, where he made a few different, thought-provoking observations. “You can answer a lot of questions with ‘Yes.’ But you can answer many more with ‘No.’ No is run of the mill. Yes is a gem,” he advised. After that, came a string of stream-of-consciousness thoughts. “Whenever I feel alone I watch live television, something about it being okay on their end makes it okay on mine. Onstage one in-ear is my mic feed and the other one is a Tim Ferriss podcast. I go long periods without talking but I raise my voice when the people on the phone are in loud places. I’ve never given my fans nicknames because the ones I think of are embarrassing.”

Near the end, he gave a shoutout to the Rick & Morty stans sweating over fast-food condiments: ” I’ll never know why or what’s with campouts for Szechuan sauce at McDonalds. But I’m way into it.” Then gave a tantalizing promise. “If you liked two thousand and seventeen then you’ll love two thousand and eighteen.”

You can check out his entire essay here.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Frank Ocean
TAGSfrank oceanIt Came To Me In A Dream

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP