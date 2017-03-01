Frank Ocean Is Getting The Super Hero Treatment From Marvel

Over the last year and a half, Marvel has been on a tear, rolling out a wave of comic books featuring covers based around both new and classic rap albums. It’s all part of their hip-hop variant series. The latest recipient of the company’s super hero treatment is Frank Ocean who’s Blond album inspired the cover of the upcoming issue of Royals #1.

For those that don’t know, the Royal comic book series chronicles the exploits of the Inhuman Royal Family. It is written by Al Ewing. The art is crafted by Jonboy Meyers. According to IGN, “The new book is launching in April 2017 out of Marvel’s Ressurxion initiative that acts as a new chapter for both the Inhumans and the X-Men after their clash in December’s Inhumans vs. X-Men event. Royals will be the first of several new Inhumans-themed comics to debut in 2017.”

Frank Ocean isn’t the only person receiving an animated homage this go-around either. Tupac Shakur’s 1996 masterpiece All Eyez on Me provided the inspiration for the upcoming cover to Peter Parker: The Spectacular Spiderman #1.

Also, two members of the Wu-Tang Clan, RZA and Method Man got cover homages. The former’s album Bobby Digital in Stereo was recreated for Nick Fury #1, while Mr. Meth’s record Tical: 2000 Judgement Day was repurposed for Nick Cage #1