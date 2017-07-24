NBA '80s Dream Team

Frank Ocean’s Cover Of The Nigerian Pop Song ‘Only’ You At FYF Fest Is An Unrelenting Groove

#Frank Ocean
07.24.17 16 mins ago

It seems like these days it’s very rare to catch Frank Ocean live in concert since he has yet to go on a headlining tour after his 2016 release of blonde. But Saturday night at FYF Fest was one those days where you could have caught his seductive voice live. Frank hits the stage in Los Angeles accompanied by a live band which included Alex G, who now goes by Sandy, to give festival goers what they paid for.

Ocean performed “Ivy,” “Nikes”, and the crowd favorite “Nights” alongside a cover of the very groovy Nigerian disco song “Only You” by Steve Montie. This song is truly 80’s in every way possible. It has that heavy funk sound mixed with disco and sounds like it was made to make people dance. Frank covered Montie’s song effortlessly and gave festival goers a groove that they didn’t think they need. Music from the past has been the inspiration to many artists but it’s exciting to see old music from different world cultures make it to an American stage.

Even though this is only his fourth or fifth live performance since August 2016, Frank Ocean is definitely still an unmissable performer — and as we all know, he’s not afraid to take his time. Hopefully in the near future he will embark on a tour and give the rest of us a chance to see the show that we all want.

