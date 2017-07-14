French Montana’s ‘Jungle Rules’ Is A Star-Studded Affair Stuffed With Potential Hits

07.13.17

French Montana hasn’t always had the best rollouts to his albums. His last album-turned-mixtape MC4 was plagued with issues ranging from sample clearances to the meager buzz surrounding the album, and French even saw copies of the album accidentally hit store shelves months before the announced release date. It was a mess and eventually saw what was supposed to be French’s sophomore album relegated to mixtape status, but he has bounced back well during the lead up to what is now his sophomore album Jungle Rules.

This time, the lead up was buoyed by the Swae Lee-featured “Unforgettable,” which has soared to No. 10 on Billboard’s Hot 100, giving French the biggest hit of his career and a proper buildup to the release of Jungle Rules. Now, finally a French Montana album has a proper release without all of the issues that arose last time out and time with a legitimate hit clearing the way for the new album it should be the most successful release of his career thus far.

The album is a star-studded affair, featuring appearances from The Weeknd, Young Thug, Future, T.I., Pharrell, Quavo, Travis Scott along with French’s slain friend Chinx as well as the incarcerated Max B. For the backdrop, French receives production from Murda Beatz, Beat Billionaire, London On Da Track, Ben Billions, Detail, Harry Fraud and more.

Stream French Montana’s Jungle Rules below and purchase the album on iTunes here.

