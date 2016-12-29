Getty Image

Here’s a fun little hip-hop fact. Tuesday was the 17th anniversary of the infamous Club New York shooting that initiated the demise of ’90s power couple Puff Daddy and Jennifer Lopez. Or, as The New York Daily News called it back then, “Jennifer Lopez’s Night In Hell.” It’s a little factoid we were reminded of when Drake and J.Lo seemingly confirmed their romantic relationship with separate Instagram posts on the shooting’s anniversary. Coincidence? Given Drake’s The Petty Papi of Rap title and his beef with Diddy stemming from an alleged physical altercation in 2014, Funk Flex thinks not.

The aging New York City DJ was up in the wee hours of the morning Thursday, trying to make sense of Drake and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship when he came to the conclusion that Drake is using Jennifer Lopez to get back at Diddy for allegedly cleaning his clock. The legendary loudmouth took his findings to Twitter and hammered the Toronto rapper for being terry-cloth soft.