Why All The Drake Hate

Funk Flex Drops Bombs On Drake For Dating Jennifer Lopez To Get Back At Diddy

#Drake
12.29.16 10 mins ago

Getty Image

Here’s a fun little hip-hop fact. Tuesday was the 17th anniversary of the infamous Club New York shooting that initiated the demise of ’90s power couple Puff Daddy and Jennifer Lopez. Or, as The New York Daily News called it back then, “Jennifer Lopez’s Night In Hell.” It’s a little factoid we were reminded of when Drake and J.Lo seemingly confirmed their romantic relationship with separate Instagram posts on the shooting’s anniversary. Coincidence? Given Drake’s The Petty Papi of Rap title and his beef with Diddy stemming from an alleged physical altercation in 2014, Funk Flex thinks not.

The aging New York City DJ was up in the wee hours of the morning Thursday, trying to make sense of Drake and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship when he came to the conclusion that Drake is using Jennifer Lopez to get back at Diddy for allegedly cleaning his clock. The legendary loudmouth took his findings to Twitter and hammered the Toronto rapper for being terry-cloth soft.

TOPICS#Drake
TAGSDrakeFunkmaster FlexWhat's Beef?

Around The Web

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 6 days ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 4 weeks ago 25 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP