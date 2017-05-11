Getty Image

The actual Fyre Festival may have ended before it ever really began, but in some ways the Festival and the debacle that it was is seemingly never-ending. Now, after we’ve learned artists weren’t paid, customers weren’t compensated properly for their exorbitant payments, we’re learning that Fyre Media employees weren’t being paid as well. Festival co-founder Billy McFarland informed his employees they wouldn’t be paid for the past two weeks of service on a conference call last Friday, which can be heard in audio of the call was obtained by Noisey.

Ja Rule appears briefly, only to let everybody know he’ll be listening to the call on mute, and soon after McFarland gets right to the point. “After conferring with our counsel and all financial people, unfortunately we are not able to proceed with payroll,” McFarland said in the conference call. “We’re not firing anyone, we’re just letting you know that there will be no payroll in the short term.”

From there, various employees pepper McFarland with questions about what he means exactly. One wonders about unemployment benefits, another asks if they should be worried about the FBI and another mentions that no payroll is a breach of contract by Fyre Media. McFarland walks a fine line, making sure to never tell anybody they’re fired, or being forcably removed from their jobs, saying “We’re not firing anybody, we’re just letting you know there will be no payroll in the short term, so there’s no more official employment.”

It’s just another drop in the bucket of the Fyre Fest disaster, that has led to multiple apologies and even more lawsuits. Check out the audio of the conference call below courtesy of Noisey.