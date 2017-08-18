Getty Image

Future has postponed his Charlottesville, VA stop on his Nobody’s Safe tour out of respect for the tragedy that took place there over last weekend. 32 year-old Heather Heyer was killed by a white supremacist at the protests at University of Virginia over the removal of a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee.

The “Mask Off” rapper took to his Twitter to share his reasoning for the postponement and apologize to fans looking forward to the upcoming show, writing, “Out of respect for the tragic events I felt it wasn’t rite to perform at this time..please understand my heart mean well VA.”

He followed up to say, “VA is important to me & always will be. I’m comin very soon,my word! Love Forever.” While this is undoubtedly disappointing for the many non-white supremacist fans at UVA, it’s a move that shows sensitivity to the current climate in Charlottesville. The Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach also posted an announcement with more information to their Facebook page, noting that the rapper would also be possibly making a donation to the school through his charity: “Out of respect for the tragic events that took place a few days ago in Charlottesville, Future is postponing his Saturday August 19 date at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia and his Sunday August 20 date at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach, Virginia. At Future’s request, however, his FreeWishes Foundation will connect with the University of Virginia.”

Out of respect for the tragic events I felt it wasn't rite to perform at this time..please understand my heart mean well VA #FutureHendrix — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) August 18, 2017