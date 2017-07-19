Waking up in Beijing to see my little nugget on the front page of Gap.com! Holding back these happy tears! I'm so proud. Future Zahir has booked his first commercial campaign with #GapKids! I'm honestly speechless….Dreams Do Come True! #Back2School A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jul 19, 2017 at 8:53am PDT

Future’s son is now a model, and from the looks of it, he’s a natural.

Three-year-old Future Zahir is the star of a new back-to-school ad campaign for Gap Kids. While the lean-sipping Atlanta rapper and his child’s mother have their issues, with him sending jabs at her in his music, there doesn’t seem to be too much bitterness, and clearly they are both happy to share their son’s success with the world and are very publicly supportive of him.

Holding back these happy tears! I'm so proud! Future Zahir has booked his 1st commercial campaign with @GapKids @Gap #DreamsDoComeTrue! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bKY3FaSvUJ — Ciara (@ciara) July 19, 2017

Both Future and Future Jr.’s mom Ciara tweeted about how proud they were of their son’s first booking, with Ciara saying, “Holding back these happy tears! I’m so proud! Future Zahir has booked his 1st commercial campaign with @GapKids @Gap #DreamsDoComeTrue!” Future followed up with congratulations of his own, tweeting, “baby future did a great job for gapkids. Super smart Super fly,u deserve it king! Love u 🦅 ” Ciara followed up her original tweet with more congratulatory pride with a post on Instram: “Waking up in Beijing to see my little nugget on the front page of Gap.com! Holding back these happy tears! I’m so proud. Future Zahir has booked his first commercial campaign with #GapKids!”

baby future did a great job for gapkids. Super smart Super fly,u deserve it king! Love u 🦅 — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) July 19, 2017

Even the hardest hip-hop head alive has to admit the kid looks cute here. Maybe he’ll end up being as big of a trendsetter among the toddler set as his dad is with rap fans.

Gap