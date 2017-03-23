Future Clowned A Member Of His Crew For Staying In A Trump Hotel

Getty Image

Future seems to be just about everywhere these days. In the wake of logging not just one, but two No. 1 hit albums in consecutive weeks last month Future and HNDRXX, the Atlanta rapper has solidified his position as one of the most dominate names in the game. Recently he sat down at his home in Miami for a long feature profile with Billboard Magazine, where he discussed a whole host of different topics.

In a lighter moment, one of the members of his crew casually revealed that he had booked a room at the nearby Trump Hotel which draws a sharp rebuke from Future.

“‘Why the f**k you staying at the Trump hotel?” he asks, incredulous. ‘This n***a staying at the Trump hotel!” he yells ­gleefully. ‘You retarded?’ What he finds most hilarious about the ­situation is the way the guy mentioned the hotel so casually, as if he wasn’t aware of the baggage surrounding Trump ­properties in 2017. But when the moment comes up later, he flatly declines to engage with it: ‘I ain’t even rocking with that shit, you dig what I’m saying? I don’t even want that name in my interview.’”

He also touched on his recent snubs by the Grammys. “The Grammys, they get what they get—the shit that they don’t, it’s the shit that they maybe don’t want to understand.” As well as how he had to drop the pharmaceuticals during his relationship with Ciara. “They had me going the cornball route!” he exclaimed.

