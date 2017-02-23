The album I always wanted to make, timing is everything & with that being said #HNDRXX link in my bio A post shared by Future Hendrix (@future) on Feb 21, 2017 at 8:39pm PST

Last week Future unexpectedly sprung it on us that he’d have a new, self-titled album coming out that Friday. After Future hit, rumors were swirling that he was itching to do a back-to-back album release situation, and then he confirmed that was indeed happening, and HNDRXX will be out tomorrow, or probably even later tonight. Given the success of his first new album, and the fact that his second has a tracklist that features the likes of Rihanna and The Weeknd as features, it looks like Future is geared up to pull off an unprecedented Billboard chart move.

According to Billboard, Future is already on track to score a No. 1 this week for Future, with numbers around the 150,000 equivalent album units mark for this week.

And if HNDRXX comes in with similar force, it will give the Atlanta rapper the only two back-to-back No. 1 debuts in the Billboard chart history. You see, most artists aren’t confident enough to release two full reams of album material within weeks of one another — to the point that no one else has ever even tried it before. Actually, the closest comparison to this is Future himself, who earned three No. 1 debuts in less than seven months between August 2015 and February 2016. Whatever you may think of the man or his music, this is truly, an astonishing time to be alive.