Express Your Every Emotion With This Hilarious New Pack Of Futuremojis

#Music #Rick Ross #Wiz Khalifa
06.22.17 53 mins ago

Getty Image

After dropping back to back albums earlier this year, while gearing up for another leg of his Nobody Safe tour, Future is commemorating his busy 2017 in the most millennial way possible: with a new pack of emojis. The astronaut has partnered with AppMoji to release the second set of FutureMojis, a perfectly deemed pack of Emojis, for $4.99 on both iTunes and Google Play. After working on Emojis with Stephen Curry, Rick Ross, Wiz Khalifa and more, AppMoji’s new set plays on iconography familiar to the #FutureHive, including Future as an Astronaut, killing the flute while purportedly playing “Mask Off,” sliding down a syrupy slide, and him laying with a lady in — you guessed it — a Gucci flip-flop.

Futuremojis

This isn’t the constantly-working rapper’s first foray into emojis, as he dropped the first pack of Futuremojis in February 2016. This emoji set is different however in the fact that they will “work everywhere,” as AppMoji CEO Oliver Camilo has noted. “The content for this release is next level,” Camilo gloated about the emojis that will be available to use on just about every major social media app. AppMoji is known for using a universal keyboard that will allow you to communicate the Futuremojis with anyone else who has the mobile keyboard installed. Sensational.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Music#Rick Ross#Wiz Khalifa
TAGSemojisFuturehip-hoMusicrealtalkRick RossSTEPHEN CURRYWiz Khalifa

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 6 days ago 16 Comments
2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

06.15.17 7 days ago
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

06.15.17 7 days ago
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

06.15.17 1 week ago 9 Comments
Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 1 week ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP