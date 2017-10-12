Future is the latest rapper to jump on the short film craze with his ten-minute music video for “Feds Did A Sweep” from his February Future studio album. The clip is sure to appeal to fans of HBO’s The Wire with its montages of police investigating, SWAT raids, and street hustler types sticking to the “G-code.” Released exclusively through Apple Music (at least for now), you can watch a preview above and check out the video here.

Short films are all the rage across genres right now, with a diverse array of artists from Jhene Aiko to Meek Mill branching out creatively to embrace the visual storytelling medium. Even Britain’s Stormzy has gotten in on the trend with his short film for Gang Signs & Prayer, named after his debut studio album.

Future is no exception; the “Mask Off” rapper has released more and more elaborate visuals for his singles from his early 2017 releases, Future and HNDRXX, building up to the ten-minute epic for “Feds Did A Sweep.” Both albums went No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot 200 charts, making history as Future became the first artist in the over-60-year history of Billboard to achieve back-to-back No. 1 debuts in successive weeks.

Whether or not you think Future is real hip-hop, it’s undeniable that he’s been 2017’s runner-up for consummate hustler — after Cardi B, of course.