Instagram

Future’s HNDRXX dropped last night and it’s exactly the album we all wanted Future to be. This is Future taking his sad, partying drug addict aesthetic to it’s logical limits. Like that meme for art rubes, HNDRXX is about the duality of (dope)man. It just might be the best album in a career that’s full of great albums. And it has the internet appropriately losing their minds.

First, there were more than a few folks who had to stop throwing trap elbows to wipe tears on their sleeves.

When I heard selfish for the first time… #HNDRXX pic.twitter.com/m3U53pcsiB — Alyssa Grace (@alyssagraceh_) February 24, 2017

how FUTURE and HNDRXX got me feeling pic.twitter.com/m8QFFBtRTY — Nyasha (@_KingAfrica) February 24, 2017

The comparisons to other world-stopping albums started to flow:

HNDRXX is a Trap Niggas Lemonade. Every song is hittin my soul. This shit is amazing. — Dev (@DevCNY) February 24, 2017

https://twitter.com/Cell_III/status/835124427008454656

HNDRXX is Future's version of "Take Care" — Chris P. Bacon (@illumiiinatii) February 24, 2017

And others just couldn’t handle it at all: