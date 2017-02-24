Future’s New Album ‘HNDRXX’ Has The Internet Hyped And In Their Feelings

02.24.17

Future’s HNDRXX dropped last night and it’s exactly the album we all wanted Future to be. This is Future taking his sad, partying drug addict aesthetic to it’s logical limits. Like that meme for art rubes, HNDRXX is about the duality of (dope)man. It just might be the best album in a career that’s full of great albums. And it has the internet appropriately losing their minds.

First, there were more than a few folks who had to stop throwing trap elbows to wipe tears on their sleeves.

The comparisons to other world-stopping albums started to flow:

And others just couldn’t handle it at all:

