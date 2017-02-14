just getting started…fully loaded clip ' "PRE ORDER #FUTURE link in bio #FBG A post shared by Future Hendrix (@future) on Feb 14, 2017 at 5:08am PST

Future has arisen from his hibernation on this day to give love to the people. Rap’s favorite Astronaut has been somewhat quiet by his own standards recently but that’s about to change because on Valentine’s Day morning he dropped the news that he has a new album and a new tour with Migos on the way.

“Just getting started…fully loaded clip” he wrote on Instagram and shared a link out to an iTunes pre-order page. There, the project is simply listed as “FUTURE” and it shows 17 untitled tracks. The “expected” release date is Friday, February 17.

After dropping that off, he shared another cryptic message on Twitter that read “I was preparing the feast. U walked away from the table too soon.” What that means is anyone’s guess. If it means the project will be a jilted Fewtch going on a tear, no one should complain.

I was preparing the feast. U walked away from the table too soon https://t.co/n1PFChLlyb — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) February 14, 2017

And, if that wasn’t enough, it looks like Future’s ready to hit the road with Migos, Tory Lanez and Kodak Black. Dubbed the Nobody Safe Tour, the first date is slated for May 4th in Memphis and runs through late June. Young Thug and A$AP Ferg’s names are included, which could be a hint they’ll be joining the group for select dates. Hopefully more info comes forward soon. Very soon. Until check out the tour trailer and flyer below.

