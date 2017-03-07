Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Does Future ever sleep? Between releasing two albums, working on projects with multiple other artists like Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj, planning a major North American tour, and hopping trans-Atlantic flights to unveil a new shoe with Reebok, it’s kind of tough to figure out when Nayvadius catches any Zz’s. For his latest trick, today Future unveiled a brand new music video for his HNDRXX standout “Use Me.”

“Use Me” is a stunningly raw production, and a far-cry from the colorful, action packed visual that he put together for “Draco.” The new clip depicts Future sitting in an empty diner by himself, before a young man in an expensive white sport car pulls up to join him. As soon as the opening verse kicks in, Future loses it, painfully crying out that, “These tools are for you to Uuuuuussseeee Me.” It’s a gut-punch, made all the more dramatic following an armed robbery that takes place a few minutes later.

Future is on an undeniable creative uptick lately, and “Use Me” is another, stunning part of that wave. Between his two more recent albums Future and HNDRXX — both of which debuted at No. 1 on the charts, an historic first — the latter is far more emotionally charged. It’s not surprising that the first visual depiction from HNDRXX would also be dark, and affecting.

Check out the video above.