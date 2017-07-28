Getty Image

Nicki Minaj and Future have been teasing a collaboration seemingly forever. It was way back in February, right in the middle of all the Future and HNDRXX hysteria that Nicki took to Instagram to post a few behind the scenes pictures of the duo shooting a video for an unnamed track. Those pictures were posted just a few days after HNDRXX hit retailers, and though Nicki wasn’t on the album then, she’s apparently been added to the LP now, over five months later.

“You Da Baddest” isn’t the first track Future has added to his two No. 1 albums either, as he has Kanye West on The Life Of Pablo‘d a few songs onto the albums so far. Just a few weeks ago he quietly added “Pie” with Chris Brown to HNDRXX and “Extra Luv” with YG to Future.

Where the video Nicki and Future shot for “You Da Baddest” is anybody’s guess, and Future even went so far as to use a gif of the video as promotion for the song’s release earlier in the day.

So for now, it’s just the track with the video sure to follow soon. Check out Future and Nicki Minaj’s “She Da Baddest” below, courtesy of Apple Music.