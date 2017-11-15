Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Music videos constructed mostly of tour footage are usually pretty boring, but leave it to Future to deliver a fresh twist on a longtime staple (much like adding cough syrup to Sprite, which I hear he’s also fond of doing) with the world-hopping video for “No Wallet.”

Future and video director/videographer Gibson Hazard stuff the video full of computer-generated imagery, bizarre transitions, and slick visual effects to enhance the shots of performances from Future’s recent European tour, studio recording sessions, and flights in private jets, transforming “No Wallet” from a video tour diary into a legitimate music video that holds up on multiple viewings.

Future himself has been quite busy making money moves, which probably explains his eschewing a billfold for the foreseeable … ahem… future. His recent collaboration with Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran, though head scratching, has no doubt proved to be lucrative as Swift’s Reputation became the best-selling album of 2017 in only four days.

Likewise, the Atlantan crooner has another potentially profitable collaboration in the can with Reebok; his Furykaze mashup hit stores last week at $250 a pair. And don’t forget about his joint album with fellow ATLien Young Thug, Super Slimey, which has yielded strong critical feedback and will likely generate a tour opportunity or two. “No Wallet” is not currently attached to any Future projects, but considering the pace at which he works, expect to see another full project soon enough.