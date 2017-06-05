Getty Image

Future’s rise to the upper echelons of the rap world across the last five years has been one of the most exhilarating runs in recent memory. In 2017, his journey reached heights that no one could have predicted when he logged not just one, but two different albums at the top of the Billboard 200; a self-titled record, followed by the even more engrossing HNDRXX a week later. Even more impressive, he became the first artist in history to replace himself at No 1. Not bad at all for an artist who totally reinvented himself through the free mixtape medium.

Even for all those accolades, when Future announced his Nobody’s Safe tour earlier this year, the venues he booked were a little surprising. These weren’t the same modest sized concert halls or festival gigs that had been his bread and butter in years past; he was going way bigger this time around, securing 25,000 and 30,000 seat amphitheaters. His stacked openers — which include Migos, ASAP Ferg, Tory Lanez, and for some dates even Young Thug himself — would certainly help fill out the attendance, but the question remained: Could Future bring the requisite energy and intensity to a venue of that size? Could he own a crowd of that magnitude without having Drake batting clean-up behind him? Is the demand to see him big enough to satisfy the supply of tickets?