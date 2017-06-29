Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

One of the standout tracks from Mike Will Made-It’s most recent album Ransom 2 — aside from “Perfect Pint” which brought together the holy triumvirate of Kendrick Lamar, Gucci Mane and Rae Sremmurd — was Rihanna’s contribution “Nothing Is Promised.” The track has an ominous vibe to it, that the Bad Girl really drives home with her matter-of-fact delivery.

Eagle-eyed observers noticed in the credits section that one of the song’s writers was none other than Future. Somehow or another, the Atlanta rapper’s reference version, or demo of the track leaked online yesterday, but rather than serve up a cease and desist notice and eliminate any trace of it in the online realm, Future decided to give the people what they want and shared his take on the song to his official Youtube page.

The most striking thing about Future’s take on “Nothing Is Promised” is that it sounds almost exactly the same as the one Rihanna ultimately contributed. The beat is slowed down a little bit, and the tone is just a tad darker, but the lyrics are all basically the same. In the end, Future only shows up on adlibs the sidelines for that particular song, he did ultimately link up with Rih in the studio for one of the best tracks from his HNDRXX album, the song “Selfish.”

You can check out Future’s version of “Nothing Is Promised” above and compare it to Rihanna’s take below.