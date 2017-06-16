Future Made Post Malone’s ‘Congratulations’ Even More Sensational

Post Malone’s success continues to be one of the more surprising stories in rap. “Congratulations” should dispel any doubts about the rapper. When held up alongside “White Iverson,” it’s clear that Malone knows his way around an excellent hook. And now he’s looking to extend the hit’s life, tagging Future for the remix to inescapable come-up anthem.

Hendrix’s slots into the bright and airy track surprisingly well, given the sort of muddled sonics he prefers in his own work. But maybe it shouldn’t come as a shock, Future is one of the best rappers working when it comes to grounding his newfound fame and wealth with the story of where he came from. So his “reporting live from the gutter” vibe goes great with Quavo’s already wonderful feature on the song.

While the “Congratulations” remix is an enthusiastic affair, it’s nothing compared to Malone’s own performance of the song with a mariachi band. Or the joy of unexpected Popeye’s biscuits. But you can still feel the happiness of three artists at their peak via Malone’s success, Qjuavo’s incredible year of features and Future’s status as one of the biggest and most critically adored stars on Earth. Give it a listen up top.