One thing is for sure, Future is up to something. Randomly, there has been a sudden surge of material from him and that usually means there’s an album or mixtape on the way, and very soon. After a monumental run from late 2014 through 2015’s DS2 and What A Time To Be Alive with Drake, Future has been relatively quiet in 2016. Yes, he dropped Evol and Purple Reign at the start of the year, and even racked up a double platinum, Top 20 hit with “Low Life” featuring The Weeknd, but by the ridiculous standard he set in year’s prior he was oddly quiet.

But it looks like he’s getting things in gear for a major push at the start of 2017, first with a new single with Drake in November and now with a string of official and unofficial releases this month, culminating with “That’s A Check” featuring Rick Ross.

Produced by the 808 Mafia, the bouncy banger is so dope even Rozay bust a few moves in the video and he gifts Fewtch with one of his most motivated verses of the year. Much like Future, Ross seems to have something rumbling in the background as well. He appears to be hitting his stride with this and one of the best tracks of the fourth quarter “Buy Back The Block” featuring 2 Chainz and Gucci Mane, all while he was literally buying back his block with one of his many business move.