Future Wasn’t Being Petty When He Went To The Falcons-Seahawks Game

Did Future finally get over Ciara leaving him in the trap house for choosing the dirty over her which forced Ciara to find love and happiness in the arms of Super Bowl champ Russell Wilson or is he still beer-bitter about the whole thing?

The hitmaker made headlines Saturday for attending the big Falcons-Seahawks game that the Seahawks ultimately lost. Obviously, Future’s presence was a big deal because he’s Ciara’s ex-fiancee and son’s father. Ciara is married to Russell Wilson. According to the rumors, Falcons invited Fewtch to troll Wilson, but as it turns out, Future’s presence had absolutely nothing to do Wilson or his son’s mother.