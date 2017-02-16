Future Doesn’t Want To Be Defined By His Past Relationships

Getty Image

Future is hours away from unleashing his latest body of work with his self-titled project. But before he blesses the world with what’s next, the Atlanta rapper had a sitdown with Zane Lowe for Apple Music’s Beats 1 Radio where he divulge a lot of info on where he’s been the past few months with his time away from the spotlight.

The conversation is far-reaching as the two talk about Future on What a Time to Be Alive with Drake, taking a step back and not putting out new music for a while, plus his social media hiatus, which he says needed due to the headlines created by his relationships, as with his split from Ciara plus the rumors of him dating Larsa Pippen. “It was probably the best thing I’d ever done,” he said. “I’m just not giving it attention. I want to give the music attention and be in the studio. I want to give all my attention to my music, my kids, my family so I just wanna focus on certain things besides social media.”

His words to Lowe mirror and expand on a lengthy message he shared on Instagram a few days ago when he returned to the platform. “I’m asking you to be loving, patient, and kind enough to understand my creativity is to heal wounds, not make new ones,” he wrote. “Find time to forgive me for any hurt or heartbreak I may have caused loving selfishly! I’m not perfect, no man walking this earth is. I’m at a place in life where I wanna make my weaknesses my strengths to become a better person than I was yesterday.”

All of that doesn’t mean he’s going to be a totally different person. In fact, he plans to dig back in his past to get back to his roots. “I just want to go back to being more underground, you know what I’m saying? Just reconnecting with fans,” he said. Part of going back to who he was includes bringing back the character of Future Hendrix and giving people “that Pluto talk.”

If Future’s this zoned in, expect the album to be a whole new world that lives up to fans’ lofty expectations.