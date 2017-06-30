Future And YG Are The Collaboration You Never Knew You Wanted But Finally Have on ‘Extra Luv’

Contributing Writer
06.29.17

iTunes

Thursday nights are bountiful for music fans. New music drops out of the sky from seemingly everybody on any given Thursday and it’s almost too much to handle.

Almost.

One of the best new releases of the week is a track that appeared out of nowhere, without warning and just might own the summer. Thankfully somebody threw Future and YG into a studio and they ended up with “Extra Luv.” The groovy banger is practically tailor-made to be played out of drop tops on warm California nights and if the video is anything but that the whole world has been cheated.

With a track arriving without any warning, the details are scant but this does make it seem as if Future has something bigger on the way. Yes, he already has two No. 1 albums this year, but what’s another I guess? It’s the latest in an outpouring of material from the Hndrxx as he’s released videos for “Pie” with Chris Brown and “Right Now” this week. Maybe it’s just a loosie that Future knew was so good the public had to hear it, and that’s perfectly fine, but if he has a whole new album or mixtape on the way nobody will complain.

Stream Future and YG’s “Extra Luv” below and purchase on iTunes here.

Around The Web

TAGSFutureYG

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

06.29.17 13 hours ago
Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

and 06.29.17 18 hours ago 7 Comments
A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

06.28.17 1 day ago
Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

06.27.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
The Best Beer In Every State

The Best Beer In Every State

06.26.17 3 days ago 13 Comments
How One Traveler Turned Adventure Into A Career, Without A Trust Fund

How One Traveler Turned Adventure Into A Career, Without A Trust Fund

06.26.17 4 days ago 8 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP