Thursday nights are bountiful for music fans. New music drops out of the sky from seemingly everybody on any given Thursday and it’s almost too much to handle.

Almost.

One of the best new releases of the week is a track that appeared out of nowhere, without warning and just might own the summer. Thankfully somebody threw Future and YG into a studio and they ended up with “Extra Luv.” The groovy banger is practically tailor-made to be played out of drop tops on warm California nights and if the video is anything but that the whole world has been cheated.

With a track arriving without any warning, the details are scant but this does make it seem as if Future has something bigger on the way. Yes, he already has two No. 1 albums this year, but what’s another I guess? It’s the latest in an outpouring of material from the Hndrxx as he’s released videos for “Pie” with Chris Brown and “Right Now” this week. Maybe it’s just a loosie that Future knew was so good the public had to hear it, and that’s perfectly fine, but if he has a whole new album or mixtape on the way nobody will complain.

Stream Future and YG’s “Extra Luv” below and purchase on iTunes here.