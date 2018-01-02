Future And Young Thug Kick Off 2018 With Appearances On FBG Wookie’s New Mixtape

01.02.18 3 hours ago

FBG Wookie may only be getting started in rap, as the newest signee to Future’s Freebandz, but if the company he keeps is any indication then his 2018 looks promising.

Wookie, a native in Atlanta’s Kirkwood neighborhood like Future, welcomed the New Year by dropping his debut mixtape The Beginning. There, he appears among local trap royalty: Young Thug has a bit part in the remix of lead single “Thot Life.” Wookie’s new label boss also appears twice, handling the hooks and opening verses on “All My Dogs Kings” and the 808 Mafia-produced “Devotion.” “Told ya I never turn my back on ya, we getting loaded,” Future boasts in the former.

These cameos are a welcome surprise, considering how eventful 2017 was for both of them. Future toured off the strength of back-to-back No. 1 albums, his self-titled and HNDRXX. Young Thug appeared on Camila Cabello’s “Havana,” one of Barack Obama’s favorite songs of 2017, after releasing Beautiful Thugger Girls and Martha with Carnage. Let’s not forget about Future and Thugger’s Super Slimey, among the many high-profile rap collab albums from over the past 12 months.

Here is to hoping that FBG Wookie can join them both at the top. Stream The Beginning, courtesy of LiveMixtapes, below.

TAGSFBG WookieFuturethe beginningYOUNG THUG

