Getty Image

This week, when Billboard released its weekly Hot 100 songs chart, the status quo remained the same: Post Malone and 21 Savage’s “Rockstar” still reigns supreme and even with some minor shuffling, the Top 5 songs are all the same contenders. Still, even as so many things stayed put, there was one huge but almost unnoticeable shift in dynamic, as G-Eazy’s “No Limit” with Cardi B and ASAP Rocky catapulted its way into the Top 10 for the very first time.

Cardi has been a chart darling for the second half of 2017, topping the chart with her smash “Bodak Yellow” and making plenty of history in the process. Now, with another Top 10 song under her belt, even as a featured artist, she’s making even more history. With “No Limit,” Cardi becomes just the fourth female rapper to see her first two singles hit the Top 10, following Neneh Cherry, Lil Momma and Iggy Azalea.