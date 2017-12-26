G-Eazy Scores His First Top 5 Hit Thanks To Some Help From Cardi B

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

G-Eazy didn’t quite top Eminem on the Billboard albums chart this week, despite having a much better album, but he still is having the best week of his career and the changing of the guard appears to be officially underway. After landing at No. 3 on the albums chart, Gerald now has his highest charting song ever thanks to a nice bump for his smash “No Limit” with Cardi B and ASAP Rocky, pushing the track all the way up to No. 5 on Billboard’s Hot 100 songs chart.

The song was aided by the new, raunchy video for the remix of the track featuring Juicy J, French Montana, and Belly, as well as the huge debut of G-Eazy’s new album The Beautiful & Damned, which moved 122,000 units in its first week on the shelves. It’s another historic hit for Cardi B as well, who follows up being the first ever female rapper to chart her first three singles in the Top 10 by becoming the second female rapper ever to chart her first two hits in the Top 5. Iggy Azalea’s first two singles “Fancy” and “Problem” also hit the Top 5 in 2014, and with Cardi’s “Motorsport” with Migos and Nicki Minaj lurking in the Top 10 at No. 7, she still may have more history to make.

For G-Eazy, it just continues his upward trajectory, and with his next single “Him & I” featuring his rumored girlfriend Halsey charting at No. 26 last week, he is looking like a bonafide Top 40 mainstay.