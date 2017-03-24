Rising Chicago Rapper G Herbo Is About To Be A Very Busy Man

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

G Herbo just sat down with Fake Shore Drive‘s Andrew Barber to discuss performing at Red Bull Sound Select’s Chicago showcase. While a good chunk of the interview is Barber big upping himself for putting Herbo and Bibby on an early bill — and Herbo expressing his gratitude for that early co-sign — the most interesting part comes when talk turns toward the young rapper’s future.

Herbo has a joint album with Lil Bibby coming that he says they have recorded over 30 songs for.

“What’s next for me?” he said. “Of course right now me and Bibby are working on our joint album [due out] mid-April. We got over thirty songs together right now right now up-to-date that nobody’s heard.”

That mixtape is called No Limitations and it’s dropping soon. But Herbo’s not content with one album. The rapper also shared that his label debut is coming this summer.

“My debut album is dropping this summer, Humble Beast,” he said. “I’m gonna scream it out loud in the crowd for everyone to hear.”

Not that his fellow Chicagoans need a major-label backed album to know that the up-and-coming rapper is great. Herbo and Bibby performed for a sold-out crowd at Chicago’s iconic venue The Metro after this interview wrapped.