Chance The Rapper’s Grammy Wins Suggest Voters Are Finally Acknowledging The Internet

#Drake #Grammys 2017
02.13.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Another year, another torturous Grammy ceremony.

Unless you’re Chance the Rapper. Taking home awards for Best New Artist, Best Rap Album for Coloring Book, and Best Rap Performance for “No Problem,” Chance had a monumental night. Not only was he the first artist to be nominated for music that was only available via streaming, he was also the first artist to win under that new criterion.

His acceptance speeches overflowed with gratitude, to his God and to his team. Likewise, his performance, a mashup of “All We Got” and “How Great,” his odes to his god and his talent, was pure exaltation, backed by a choir, a band, and a springy Kirk Franklin.

Drake, rap’s only other winner of the night, received his awards in absentia. Both of his awards, Best Rap/Sung Performance and Best Rap Song, were issued for his juggernaut single “Hotline Bling.”

TOPICS#Drake#Grammys 2017
TAGSCHANCE THE RAPPERDrakeGRAMMYSGrammys 2017

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP