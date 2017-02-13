Getty Image

Another year, another torturous Grammy ceremony.

Unless you’re Chance the Rapper. Taking home awards for Best New Artist, Best Rap Album for Coloring Book, and Best Rap Performance for “No Problem,” Chance had a monumental night. Not only was he the first artist to be nominated for music that was only available via streaming, he was also the first artist to win under that new criterion.

His acceptance speeches overflowed with gratitude, to his God and to his team. Likewise, his performance, a mashup of “All We Got” and “How Great,” his odes to his god and his talent, was pure exaltation, backed by a choir, a band, and a springy Kirk Franklin.

Drake, rap’s only other winner of the night, received his awards in absentia. Both of his awards, Best Rap/Sung Performance and Best Rap Song, were issued for his juggernaut single “Hotline Bling.”