Simon & Schuster

Between all that working out, creating new rhymes and getting clean, Gucci Mane certainly stayed busy during his lengthy incarceration. On top of all of that, he also managed to find time to write his first book, The Autobiography of Gucci Mane, that’s set to hit the shelves on September 19. It’s available for pre-order now.

According to the publisher Simon & Schuster,

“In his extraordinary autobiography, the legend takes us to his roots in Alabama, the streets of East Atlanta, the trap house, and the studio where he found his voice as a peerless rapper. He reflects on his inimitable career and in the process confronts his dark past—years behind bars, the murder charge, drug addiction, career highs and lows—the making of a trap god. It is one of the greatest comeback stories in the history of music.”

With the help of Neil Martinez-Belkin, expect to read Guwop reflect on what it was like to face murder charges, while barreling through nine studio albums, more than a few mixtapes, and making it big in the rap game. We know that he’s been working on the book since at least 2014, when he Tweeted that he was writing ut under the working of The Diary of a Trap God.

Im writing a novel about my life "The Diary of a Trap God"…. — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) May 15, 2014

You can preorder your copy of The Autobiography of Gucci Mane here.