With Gucci Mane just getting married in a wedding so insane he had to cut his gigantic cake with a sword, it’s easy to forget he just dropped a brand new album. It’s understandable, even the wedding rehearsal was an elegant and opulent affair, but yes, Guwop just dropped the star-studded Mr. Davis and in true Gucci fashion, just days after his wedding he’s right back to work with a new video for “Back On.”

The video gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at Gucci’s wild past few months on tour, including Wop shooting dice with Migos backstage at the BET Awards, rocking shows in Copenhagen, Denmark and being a regular tourist in Paris, France. It’s a fitting followup to his last single, the sultry “Curve” with The Weeknd, as Gucci relies on his signature bounce and charisma to breeze through the track and the video. Migos and Young Thug make brief cameos in the video and Gucci is shown giving love to fans from all over the globe throughout.

Now that Gucci has released his new album, and tied the knot, one would expect him to take a break, go on his honeymoon and relax for a bit, but knowing Gucci he’ll probably record an album and release it while he’s in whatever exotic location he chooses for the honeymoon.