Gucci Mane has been many things in his day: Trapper, rapper, faux financial advisor, and most-recently, published author, but now he can add “animal rights protest target” to his growing resume. The Atlanta word-and-bird flipper has been on tour to promote his recently-released book, but his latest experience was so weird, it just might make potential sequel material (or at least a funny punchline on his upcoming album).

During a book signing for his autobiography, fittingly titled The Autobiography of Gucci Mane, a pair of animal rights activists accosted the Atlanta rapper with T-shirts reading “Animal Abuser.”

One of the activists approaches Gucci with a fist bump, then says, “The word on the street is that you’re thinking of going vegan, brother. But you can’t be vegan if you keep wearing that fur!”

The activist then pulls out the T-shirt and is joined by another protester; the pair chant, “Shame on Gucci, animal abuser,” repeatedly until they are escorted away by security personnel.

The two protesters reportedly identified themselves as members of the New York Animal Defenders.

Gucci himself kept his cool, and later posted a smiling pic to his Instagram celebrating both the book release and his final day of probation.