Gucci Mane’s Book Signing Was Interrupted By Animal Rights Activists

#Gucci Mane
09.20.17 1 hour ago

Gucci Mane has been many things in his day: Trapper, rapper, faux financial advisor, and most-recently, published author, but now he can add “animal rights protest target” to his growing resume. The Atlanta word-and-bird flipper has been on tour to promote his recently-released book, but his latest experience was so weird, it just might make potential sequel material (or at least a funny punchline on his upcoming album).

During a book signing for his autobiography, fittingly titled The Autobiography of Gucci Mane, a pair of animal rights activists accosted the Atlanta rapper with T-shirts reading “Animal Abuser.”

One of the activists approaches Gucci with a fist bump, then says, “The word on the street is that you’re thinking of going vegan, brother. But you can’t be vegan if you keep wearing that fur!”

The activist then pulls out the T-shirt and is joined by another protester; the pair chant, “Shame on Gucci, animal abuser,” repeatedly until they are escorted away by security personnel.

The two protesters reportedly identified themselves as members of the New York Animal Defenders.

Gucci himself kept his cool, and later posted a smiling pic to his Instagram celebrating both the book release and his final day of probation.

Off probation today and my book is in stores NOW! What a day!!!!

A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on

Around The Web

TOPICS#Gucci Mane
TAGSGucci ManeThe Autobiography of Gucci Mane

What Unites Us

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 1 day ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 5 days ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 1 week ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP