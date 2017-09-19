Today is a monumental day for Gucci Mane disciples, fans and “clone theorists” alike. The Atlanta rapper’s very first book, a memoir titled The Autobiography of Gucci Mane hit book stores across the country and to support his latest feat, Gucci made his debut appearance on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show opposite host Trevor Noah.

The interview lasts maybe all of eight minutes but a lot of ground gets covered from Noah jokingly asking about a perfect rap name (“Trevor Mane”) and wondering how in the world Gucci managed to fall asleep during his infamous sex scene for Spring Breakers in 2014. “I was high as hell, man,” Gucci said, much to the bewilderment of the audience.

As the conversation continued, Noah brought up Gucci’s childhood and how in 7th grade, the “Lemonade” rapper began selling weed in order to buy clothes and career aspirations then. Asked about what he would have done had he not gone about rap, Gucci responded, “Honestly, I think I would have maybe been a kingpin … uh, some kind of way I would have been a leader, man. I have a really good way of crewing people up.”

Gucci could have been President, according to Noah but as Gucci will tell you, that prison record chases all of those dreams away. Even if the current guy in office’s moral record is at an all-time low. Certainly, his claim that would have been a great leader regardless of career path is rooted in fact — Gucci is one of the more influential rappers of the last half decade and change. As he postulates on last year’s “All My Children” off Everybody Looking, traces of Guwop can be found in the careers of Future, Nicki Minaj, Waka Flocka Flame, Young Scooter, OJ Da Juiceman and more.

In the rest of the interview, Gucci breaks down why he chose to propose to his fiancé Keyshia Ka’ior at an Atlanta Hawks game earlier this year, his lean addiction and why it was important for him to release a book now. You can watch the full sit-down with Noah above.