Gucci Mane Responds To Clone Rumors

Gucci Mane’s Interview With ESPN’s ‘Highly Questionable’ Is A Frank Look At Addiction And Recovery

#Gucci Mane
01.07.17 1 hour ago

Gucci Mane hasn’t shied away from talking about his past struggles since his release from prison in 2016. He’s been busy collaborating with some of hip hop’s best at the moment and trying to prove to the world that he’s a changed man, but nothing is more powerful than his openness at discussing how he reached this point. “Drying out” isn’t something you’d typically willingly choose to do as a free person, so one can only imagine the difficulty in doing so while in prison. There’s a good reason why addiction treatment has so many steps towards recovery and people warn against doing it “cold turkey.” But in that moment when you’re faced with what you are while on the drugs as opposed to without them, there is motivation no matter where you stand in life.

TOPICS#Gucci Mane
TAGSADDICTIONGucci ManeMENTAL HEALTH

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 1 week ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 1 month ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 28 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP