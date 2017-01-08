.@gucci1017 joined us for an honest discussion about his recovery from addiction…then talked to Papi about his Bart Simpson chain. pic.twitter.com/Jd5OYHCxCs
— Highly Questionable (@HQonESPN) January 6, 2017
Gucci Mane hasn’t shied away from talking about his past struggles since his release from prison in 2016. He’s been busy collaborating with some of hip hop’s best at the moment and trying to prove to the world that he’s a changed man, but nothing is more powerful than his openness at discussing how he reached this point. “Drying out” isn’t something you’d typically willingly choose to do as a free person, so one can only imagine the difficulty in doing so while in prison. There’s a good reason why addiction treatment has so many steps towards recovery and people warn against doing it “cold turkey.” But in that moment when you’re faced with what you are while on the drugs as opposed to without them, there is motivation no matter where you stand in life.
Join The Discussion: Log In With