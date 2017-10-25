Gucci Mane’s Icy Instagram Pics Tease His New Album ‘El Gato The Human Glacier’

Gucci Mane
El Gato 🐯 The Human Glacier 💎

Gucci Mane has always been a man known by many names. Gucci Mane La Flare, Guwop, Mr. Zone 6, Trap God, Mr. Davis and more, and now he’s adding El Gato The Human Glacier to his list as he prepares to drop a new album of the same name. Gucci announced the album on Twitter this week, and said he wants to use the proceeds to stack up $10 million for his honeymoon, because a $10 million honeymoon is the only way to cap off that elegant, and amazing wedding he had last week.

So, Guc- I mean El Gato The Human Glacier has been using the new moniker to caption all his Instagram posts, a move even Diddy approves of, and it’s taken on a life of its own, becoming the unofficial slogan for Gucci’s incredible glow up since his return from prison last year.

I'm a keep evolving long as the world keep revolving #MrDavis aka #ElGatoTheHumanGlacier

Gucci also used the new name to give his fans a glimpse of his new partnership with Reebok, which has already resulted in a dope line of Reebok’s signature Workout Plus sneakers in several colors. There’s no word just yet on when El Gato The Human Glacier is releasing, and even with his last album Mr. Davis hitting No. 2 on the Billboard albums chart, Gucci Mane could drop a new album at any time, because nobody works quite like The Human Glacier.

Guwop and Reebok @reebokclassics #elgatothehumanglacier #MrDavis

